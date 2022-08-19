Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022

In memory of ROSE McCARTHY BINDER (8/20/1974). Love and prayers, Michele
**
In loving memory of LOUISE CELONE (8/20/2011). Love, Barbara and Michele
**
In loving memory of E.J. MONAHAN on his 57th Anniversary in Heaven. What we once loved we can never lose. All that we loved becomes part of us. We love and miss you. The Monahans
**
In memory of my Aunt, JUDY DILLON on her first Birthday in Heaven. Forever loved and never to be forgotten. Debbie Bennett Richards
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
There will be no paper on Labor Day. Any lights for Labor Day will run on Sept. 3rd. Any lights Friday thru Tuesday (Sept 2- Sept 6) must be in by 1:00 on Thursday Sept. 1st.
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net