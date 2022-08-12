Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022

In honor of the ANACONDA CENTRAL CLASS OF “67”. We will never forget our deceased, our sick and our healthy. We will always love our class an cherish the Central pride “GO SAINTS”
In memory of our dear friend, CADDY ANN LAPPIN. We’ve added a 4th link to our friendship chain in Heaven. The wonderful time we shared will be with us forever. Laura Lee, Patsy, Shirley, Nancy and Jackie
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Sunday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
There will be no paper on Labor Day. Any lights for Labor Day will run on Sept. 3rd. Any lights Friday thru Tuesday (Sept 2- Sept 6) must be in by 1:00 on Thursday Sept. 1st.
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net