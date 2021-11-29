 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Nov. 30,2021

Happy Birthday in Heaven to our beautiful niece TONYA VIRES. Hope you are celebrating with Madison. Love and miss you, Uncle Marty and Aunt Aretta

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

