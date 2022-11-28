 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Nov. 26-Nov. 29, 2022

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 2022

In memory of JIM LEARY on your 81st Birthday! We love and miss you so much. Sharon, Cathy, Jimmy, Dan Julie and Families

JAMIE SHULTZ, it’s been 3 years and we still miss you every day. We love you so much. The Schultz Families and the J. Sholey Family

Missing JIM LEARY today on his Birthday and every day. With love, From Mick and Bev

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2022

MARLENE BUBLICH we know you are up in Heaven greeting people. You will be missed at the Saturday 4:00 Mass. Sympathy to Johnny and your Family. From a co-parishioner

People are also reading…

In loving memory of KATIE ASCHIM. We miss you every day. Dick & Diana Barness, Chris, Aly, Breanne, Colten and Kaden Barness. Kyle, Brianna, Carter, Avery, and Teague Barness. Kevin Barness

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2022

Happy Heavenly Birthday (Nov. 26) Dad, Papa, Grandpa BILL MULCAHY SR. We are thankful for you always and miss you every day. We keep your memory close to our hearts. Love, Your Family

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

