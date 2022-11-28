Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Nov. 26-Nov. 29, 2022

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 2022

In memory of JIM LEARY on your 81st Birthday! We love and miss you so much. Sharon, Cathy, Jimmy, Dan Julie and Families

**

JAMIE SHULTZ, it’s been 3 years and we still miss you every day. We love you so much. The Schultz Families and the J. Sholey Family

**

Missing JIM LEARY today on his Birthday and every day. With love, From Mick and Bev

**

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2022

MARLENE BUBLICH we know you are up in Heaven greeting people. You will be missed at the Saturday 4:00 Mass. Sympathy to Johnny and your Family. From a co-parishioner

**

In loving memory of KATIE ASCHIM. We miss you every day. Dick & Diana Barness, Chris, Aly, Breanne, Colten and Kaden Barness. Kyle, Brianna, Carter, Avery, and Teague Barness. Kevin Barness

**

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2022

Happy Heavenly Birthday (Nov. 26) Dad, Papa, Grandpa BILL MULCAHY SR. We are thankful for you always and miss you every day. We keep your memory close to our hearts. Love, Your Family

**