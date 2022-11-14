Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Nov. 15, 2022

In memory of JAMES E. “SKIMMET” SULLIVAN (11/15/1973). Love and prayers, Michele
**
Happy Birthday BERGIE, there are no good-byes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts. Love, Mary, Jen, Matt and Jesica
**
Happy 94th Birthday to our wonderful mom, grandma and great-gram DOROTHY GRONVOLD. Missing you every day. You're always in our hearts. We love you, Mom. Wayne, Doug, LeAnne and Family
**
We send our Birthday wishes to you Mom (Nana) FRANCES STENSON as you celebrate your 99th Birthday with the Angels. Forever in our hearts. Di, John, Grandkids and Great-Grandkids
**
People are also reading…
In loving memory of HELEN PALAKOVICH on her 11th Anniversary. DOROTHY AUSTIN (11-6-15) & JUANITA ROCHE (4-10-21). Always in my thoughts and prayers. Your Amigo, Ann
**
In loving memory of DON DAVIS on your 3rd Anniversary in Heaven. We miss you with each passing day. Love, Michelle, Marcus and Dawnann
**
Happy Heavenly Birthday Mom-Nana FRAN STENSON. You are loved, you are missed, you are remembered. Love, Carol and Family
**
In loving memory of my “Wing Man” MARK BERG. Miss you buddy. The beer's on ice. Love you man. Foges
**
In loving memory of my Birthday Buddy MARK BERG. Hard to believe you are not here to celebrate the Birthdays. I love you and I will always miss you. Love Carolynn
**
Remembering K.C. The years may pass, still you stay as near and dear as yesterday. Love, Mom, Heather, Dave, Regan and Lucas
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net