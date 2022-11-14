 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Nov. 15, 2022

In memory of JAMES E. “SKIMMET” SULLIVAN (11/15/1973). Love and prayers, Michele

Happy Birthday BERGIE, there are no good-byes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts. Love, Mary, Jen, Matt and Jesica

Happy 94th Birthday to our wonderful mom, grandma and great-gram DOROTHY GRONVOLD. Missing you every day. You're always in our hearts. We love you, Mom. Wayne, Doug, LeAnne and Family

We send our Birthday wishes to you Mom (Nana) FRANCES STENSON as you celebrate your 99th Birthday with the Angels. Forever in our hearts. Di, John, Grandkids and Great-Grandkids

In loving memory of HELEN PALAKOVICH on her 11th Anniversary. DOROTHY AUSTIN (11-6-15) & JUANITA ROCHE (4-10-21). Always in my thoughts and prayers. Your Amigo, Ann

In loving memory of DON DAVIS on your 3rd Anniversary in Heaven. We miss you with each passing day. Love, Michelle, Marcus and Dawnann

Happy Heavenly Birthday Mom-Nana FRAN STENSON. You are loved, you are missed, you are remembered. Love, Carol and Family

In loving memory of my “Wing Man” MARK BERG. Miss you buddy. The beer's on ice. Love you man. Foges

In loving memory of my Birthday Buddy MARK BERG. Hard to believe you are not here to celebrate the Birthdays. I love you and I will always miss you. Love Carolynn

Remembering K.C. The years may pass, still you stay as near and dear as yesterday. Love, Mom, Heather, Dave, Regan and Lucas

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

