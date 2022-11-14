Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Nov. 15, 2022

In memory of JAMES E. “SKIMMET” SULLIVAN (11/15/1973). Love and prayers, Michele

**

Happy Birthday BERGIE, there are no good-byes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts. Love, Mary, Jen, Matt and Jesica

**

Happy 94th Birthday to our wonderful mom, grandma and great-gram DOROTHY GRONVOLD. Missing you every day. You're always in our hearts. We love you, Mom. Wayne, Doug, LeAnne and Family

**

We send our Birthday wishes to you Mom (Nana) FRANCES STENSON as you celebrate your 99th Birthday with the Angels. Forever in our hearts. Di, John, Grandkids and Great-Grandkids

**

In loving memory of HELEN PALAKOVICH on her 11th Anniversary. DOROTHY AUSTIN (11-6-15) & JUANITA ROCHE (4-10-21). Always in my thoughts and prayers. Your Amigo, Ann

**

In loving memory of DON DAVIS on your 3rd Anniversary in Heaven. We miss you with each passing day. Love, Michelle, Marcus and Dawnann

**

Happy Heavenly Birthday Mom-Nana FRAN STENSON. You are loved, you are missed, you are remembered. Love, Carol and Family

**

In loving memory of my “Wing Man” MARK BERG. Miss you buddy. The beer's on ice. Love you man. Foges

**

In loving memory of my Birthday Buddy MARK BERG. Hard to believe you are not here to celebrate the Birthdays. I love you and I will always miss you. Love Carolynn

**

Remembering K.C. The years may pass, still you stay as near and dear as yesterday. Love, Mom, Heather, Dave, Regan and Lucas

**