Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Nov. 12, 2022

TO HELEN ANDERSON — missing you more as the years go by. Love, The Welshes and The Andersons

Happy 1st Heavenly Birthday to JOE GREEN, our dad. Today you would be turning 69 and we can hear you saying “ah, it’s just fine”. All our Love, dad, you are missed dearly. Love, Your Family

In loving memory of our Husband, Dad, and Papa, NICK WILLIAMS on his 71st Birthday. Today is your second Birthday in Heaven, we will celebrate in your honor, with all your favorite things. You are loved and missed more than words can say. Always in our hearts! Love, Jeananne, Chris, Danette, and Families

In memory of my wonderful sister PEGGY LEARY. Miss you more each day. Wish you were here. Sisters Forever. Love, Patsy

To my best friend, my Dad, JIM SAMPLE who taught me everything. We only have 2 dates on this planet, the day we’re born and the day we die. Nobody wants “Here lies a man who never missed a shift, but got no retirement” on their tombstone. You have to live your life, not for the company for yourself. You’re just a number to them. Miss you Dad. Love, Jay, Jason & Jesse Sample

