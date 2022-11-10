Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Nov. 11, 2022

In memory of our friend and classmate BOB KOVACICH. We will miss your music, made-up songs, crazy hats and outfits. Rest in Peace, Ace. “Butte Central Class of 56”.
In loving memory of BOB KOVACICH from neighborhood friends.
Remembering our parents this VETERANS DAY. JIM TOCHER (NOV. 6, 1986) AND HELEN TOCHER (OCT 7, 2005). THANK YOU for your service to “Our Country”. We were truly blessed having you for our parents. Love, Your Family
In loving memory of PATRICIA “PAT” PELLY. Love Al, Janera, Lisa, Tammera and Mike
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net