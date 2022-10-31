Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Nov. 1, 2022

In loving memory of our sweet AUNT MARGARET on her 9th Anniversary in Heaven and we were blessed to have you in our family — grandma to many. Love and miss you. Nancy, Con, Tina, Jody and Amy and all our Families
**
Remembering our MOM, GRAM AND GREAT GRAM DOLORES WASLEY on her 39th Anniversary in Heaven. Love and miss you every day.
**
Happy 93rd Heavenly Birthday HOWARD STONE. Forever in our hearts. Keep sending us those pennies. Mom, Bob, Den, Deb and family.
**
RONDA JEAN HAUGEN, sympathy to Alvin and Family. RIP Ronda, we will never forget you. Pat and Randy Wixsten and Family.
**
People are also reading…
In memory of PATTI WEHRLE THOMAS. RIP sympathy to Bill and Family. Pat and Randy Wixsten and Family.
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net