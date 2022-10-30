 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

Remembering my friend “ERNIE” on his 14th Anniversary.  Miss you buddy! Rick 

In loving memory of my SON KIEL. To us our name will always be the key that unlocks all of those wonderful memories that we were lucky to share together. We remember you always and miss you dearly. Love you forever, Mom and Family 

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

