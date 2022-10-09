Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

In loving memory of ANN SORICH (BABA) on her Anniversary. The years pass; you are never forgotten. Love, Michael, Cindy, Eileen, Ric-O and Family
**
ED (ZIMP) This would have been your 86th Birthday today. You are missed so very much and thought of every day. Miss and love you, Your Family and Friends
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net