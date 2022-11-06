 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

Remembering JUNE BUCKLEY on her second Anniversary entering into Heaven. Dan, Matt, Sheila, Mary and Mike. 

**

In memory of JACYL “FREEMAN” NUGENT. We are missing you today on your 2nd Anniversary and pray that you are safe in Gods hands. Love, your whole family 

**

 

 

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

