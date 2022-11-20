Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

In loving memory of Dad and Grandpa PETE OREN on his 16th Anniversary of his death. Love, Jackie & Family
In loving memory of my Aunt CAROL COTY on her 2nd Anniversary. Love and miss you. Dana
In loving memory of our Uncle GENO ARDISSON on his 6th Anniversary in Heaven. Miss and love you every day. You’re always in our hearts. Love, John, Nancy, Geah, Eric, Reece, Brooklyn, Billie Jean, Irene and Family
