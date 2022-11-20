 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

In loving memory of Dad and Grandpa PETE OREN on his 16th Anniversary of his death. Love, Jackie & Family 

In loving memory of my Aunt CAROL COTY on her 2nd Anniversary. Love and miss you. Dana 

In loving memory of our Uncle GENO ARDISSON on his 6th Anniversary in Heaven. Miss and love you every day.  You’re always in our hearts. Love, John, Nancy, Geah, Eric, Reece, Brooklyn, Billie Jean, Irene and Family 

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

