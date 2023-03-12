TONY HURTADO — Four years ago you went to be with Dad. It seems like yesterday & forever ago all at the same time. We love and miss you so much. Your friends and family
**
MOM, GRANDMA PETE, Happy Birthday. We love and miss you. Continue to keep smiling on us and guiding us along the way. Love, Your family
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Friday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net