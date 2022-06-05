Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Monday, June 6, 2022

MOM, Remembering you on your Birthday. From your kids and grandkids

**

In memory of JEAN O’BRIEN on her Birthday. Deep in our hearts you will always stay, loved and missed every day. Love Tony, Leah and Peggy

**

ALICE ARMSTRONG, the Angels flew you to Heaven fourteen years age. No day goes by we don’t think about you. You are always with us—Hearts, Minds and Souls. Love forever, Lori, Gary, Ed, Patti and your grand kids.

**

In Loving Memory of our beautiful, loving and kindhearted sister, DONNA HAXBY on the Second Anniversary of her passing. Also remembering the Birthday of our nephew, JIMMIE JOE HAXBY… forever 18 months old. Love and prayers, Pat, Martha, Kay, Linda, Laura, April, Paula, Deb, Bill and families

**

SHOP HOURS Monday thru Sunday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0