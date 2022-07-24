Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Monday, July 25, 2022

Dedicating the lighting of Our Lady of the Rockies to my dear friend, DOTTY DAWN, for all of her love, support and advice during the past many months of my cancer journey. Love you! Sheila Uggetti
My dearest JOE, I was never so blessed as the day I met you. You made me so happy when you chose me to share with you the precious years we had. Happy Anniversary Babes! Love and miss you so much! Paula
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Sunday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net