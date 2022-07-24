 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Monday, July 25, 2022

  • 0

Dedicating the lighting of Our Lady of the Rockies to my dear friend, DOTTY DAWN, for all of her love, support and advice during the past many months of my cancer journey. Love you! Sheila Uggetti

** 

My dearest JOE, I was never so blessed as the day I met you. You made me so happy when you chose me to share with you the precious years we had. Happy Anniversary Babes! Love and miss you so much! Paula

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Sunday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Glance Into the Past

Glance Into the Past

The Butte High Class of 1972 had its 50th class reunion this weekend. The three-day event concludes today with an historic tour of Butte’s chu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News