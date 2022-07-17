Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Monday, July 18, 2022

In loving memory of BERT WEST on his Birthday in Heaven. The years have gone by, but your memory lives on. Love and miss you, Katy, John, Cathy, Mike and Families

**

Dedicating the lighting of Our Lady of the Rockies to my dear friend, PAM PICRAY, for all of her love and support during the past many months of my cancer journey. Love you! Love, Sheila Uggetti

**

In loving memory of our wonderful MOM AND GRANDMA “LOU FELLOWS” on her Birthday. We love and miss you so very much. We will carry you in our hearts forever. Love, Bob, Ty, Robin, Gus, Josh and Jack

**

In loving memory of my HUSBAND, BILL HERBOLICH on his 3rd Anniversary . The days and months don’t get any easier without you. The tears never quit. Love and missed so much. Donna

**