 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Monday, July 18, 2022

  • 0

In loving memory of BERT WEST on his Birthday in Heaven. The years have gone by, but your memory lives on. Love and miss you, Katy, John, Cathy, Mike and Families

**

Dedicating the lighting of Our Lady of the Rockies to my dear friend, PAM PICRAY, for all of her love and support during the past many months of my cancer journey. Love you! Love, Sheila Uggetti

**

In loving memory of our wonderful MOM AND GRANDMA “LOU FELLOWS” on her Birthday. We  love and miss you so very much. We will carry you in our hearts forever. Love, Bob, Ty, Robin, Gus, Josh and Jack

**

In loving memory of my HUSBAND, BILL HERBOLICH on his 3rd Anniversary . The days and months don’t get any easier without you. The tears never quit. Love and missed so much. Donna

People are also reading…

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Sunday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.orgwww.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virginia City bar fight aftermath includes lawsuit

Virginia City bar fight aftermath includes lawsuit

Three people who alleged they were badly beaten outside a Virginia City bar in July 2021 have filed a civil lawsuit against the men accused of beating them, the Pioneer Bar and the Heroes and Horses non-profit's ranch west of Virginia City. the plaintiffs seek compensation and damages. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News