Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

In loving memory of PAPA DUNK on his 95th Birthday, your 1st Birthday in Heaven. We hope you are celebrating with Grama Shir. Love, The family 

Remembering our dear JODY LYNN. We love you and miss you so much. Your Family 

SHOP HOURS 

  NEW HOURS 

  Monday through Friday 11:00-4:00 

Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

