Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

Remembering our little girl BERKLEY BOOTH on her 12th Anniversary in Heaven. Not a day goes by that we don’t think of you. We love and miss you every day baby girl. Mom, Dad, Brenner, Branley, Murphy and Charley

**

Continue to watch over all of your family BERKLEY BOOTH. Love you to the moon and back

**

We honor our Dad and Papa, JIM ARMSTRONG, on the Anniversary of his passing to a new life free of pain. You left us with wonderful memories! We miss you! Love, your family

**

In loving memory of DON FRASER on 1/16/23, the 118th Anniversary of your Birth and 48th Anniversary on 1/26/23 of your passage to Heaven. Keep watch over us all. Love and miss you still Dad.

**

May the SACRED HEART OF JESUS be adored, glorified, loved and preserved though out the world forever and ever, Amen. SACRED HEART OF JESUS, pray for us. ST. JUDE, worker of miracles, pray for us. ST. JUDE, helper of the homeless, pray for us. Say 9 times, 9 days, must publish

**