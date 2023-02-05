The day you became my friend, my world became blessed. Nov. 8th 1958- marriage as we began life as one. NELLIE BARSANTI CALLAGHAN- June 4, 1939- passed away Feb 6th, 2022. A loyal and true friend is a precious, priceless gift. Love Always, Glenn Callaghan
In loving memory of our mom and nana MARIE BARSANTI. Gone from our sight for 7 years but you are always in our hearts. We love and miss you every day. Keep watching over us. Love Gino, Vicki and Family
