Lovingly remembering my MOM today and every day. Life sure isn’t the same without you. Really miss our 5 o’clock bull sessions. It’s comforting to know that you are watching over me and my family. I love you mom — Your Son
**
In loving memory of our mother THOMASINE ROZAN MCNEIL. You are missed but not forgotten. Love, your boys, Jim, Frank and Tom
**
Happy Birthday to our DAD-PA-AND GRAND-PA, STEVE “NIG” MATULE. Missing you today and every day- Love you, Us
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net