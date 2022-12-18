Our Lady of the Rockies Lights For Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

In loving memory of my Dad WALT LAMBERT on your 17th Anniversary. You were a wonderful dad, grandfather and great grandfather. You are dearly missed, loved and always in my heart. Love, your daughter and family
In loving memory of my dear mother MABEL RITTER on her Birthday. Forever in my thoughts. Love you always. Mickie
Missing our dad BABE MALONEY, 44 years ago you joined that Heavenly choir! Miss and love you. Lori & Steve and Family
In loving memory of WILLIAM (BILL) HARRIS III. It’s been one long lonely year since we lost our best friend. It is so hard to talk about you instead of talking to you. Know that you are loved and missed. Love, Sheri and Laurie
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
-ALL LIGHTS FOR CHRISTMAS NEED TO BE IN BY NOON ON THE 20TH OF DECEMBER
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net