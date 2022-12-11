 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022

  • 0

We light the Lady today for MAVERICK MICHAEL URICH on your Special Blessing Day. Love, Papa Luke, Gramma Dot and Family 

**

Happy 82nd Birthday TOM KELLY. You are in our hearts and minds forever. Love, Your Family 

** 

 

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ghosts of Butte businesses past revisited

Ghosts of Butte businesses past revisited

For the next three weeks, Sunday’s business section will be devoted to The Montana Standard’s broad interpretation, and that’s no exaggeration, of the Charles Dickens classic, “A Christmas Carol.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Tis the season for ice carving in Uptown Butte

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News