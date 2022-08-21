Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

In loving memory of ROGER OREN on his birthday. We love and miss you. Husband, Dad and Grandpa, Jackie, Jeff, Beth, Zach and Amanda
**
In memory of RON GODBOUT on his 13th Anniversary. You were a wife’s best friend, your daughters’ first love, your son’s first hero and a “Bompa” who was a kid in disguise. Our love and memories are forever, Your Family
**
Happy 92nd Birthday to our Papa JACK BARSANTI. Missing you now for 16 years on July 27th. Love always, Gino and Vicki & Family
**
In loving memory of DOLORES BARSANTI. Always on our mind, forever in our hearts. Love you mom! Love and prayers your family
People are also reading…
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
There will be no paper on Labor Day. Any lights for Labor Day will run on Sept. 3rd. Any lights Friday thru Tuesday (Sept 2- Sept 6) must be in by 1:00 on Thursday Sept. 1st.
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net