Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

STEVE McARTHUR — 50 yrs. ago today we welcomed you into our lives. You warmed our hearts with your bright eyes and beautiful smile. We will keep all the wonderful memories with us forever. Love and miss you so much. Keep in touch hon! Chime
**
In loving memory of MILTON ZEIGLER on his Birthday Aug, 15th. Rest in Peace. Love you, Rita, Steve, Byron, Aaron, Rachel, James and Dylan
**
Happy 2nd Birthday in Heaven Dad, HOWARD MATTESON. Missing you so much. Love Mom and all your Family
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Sunday 9am to 5:00 pm
There will be no paper on Labor Day. Any lights for Labor Day will run on Sept. 3rd. Any lights Friday thru Tuesday (Sept 2- Sept 6) must be in by 1:00 on Thursday Sept. 1st.
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net