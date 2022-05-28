Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Memorial Day 2022

In loving memory of WINNIE, J.J., BUZZ JIM, GARY WINSTON AND DECEASED MEMBERS OF THE BOYLE FAMILIES. We miss & love you. Your Family

**

In memory of JIM LEARY on your 1st Memorial Day away from us. We love and miss you so much. Your Family

**

Having fond memories of JOAN McMANAMON on this Memorial Day. Miss your smile, your humor and the love you gave to everyone. Your Loving Family

**

In loving memory of our Gramma SKIP. Your humor, wisdom, love of Butte, and pasties live on in our memories, but our hearts remain heavy with your loss. You are loved and missed so much, Gram. Love Bailey and Nicki

**

Remembering my Sister, GAIL TAYLOR on her Birthday. I miss the times we could share them together. You are never really gone because you are always in my heart. Love, Brenda

**

In loving memory of GAIL. All my life I will miss you, as the years come and go but, in my heart, you will live forever because I love you so. Mom

**

In loving memory of GAIL TAYLOR on your Birthday. We miss you! Love, Carolyn, Juan, Gina and Christian

**

In loving memory of all our FAMILY AND FRIENDS. We will hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk & guide us throughout our lives until we meet again. Love, Bill & Linda

**

MARGARET McCARTHY, sadly missed by your family, relatives, friends and the club.

**

You were taken from us to soon, TRENT. Today you would have been 42. HAPPY BIRTHDAY in HEAVEN.

**

You were taken from us to soon, TRENT. Today you would have been 42. HAPPY BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN. Love and miss you every day.

**

In Memory of MARCIA BARSANTI BUGNI PINCH. We miss our beautiful smile and laughter. Love, your family

**

In loving memory of DELORES BARSANTI. We miss our talks and your advice. Love, your grand kids and great grand kids

**

Happy fishing today and every day. Miss you and love you PAPA CAS AND CORY. Ter, B.J., Carrie, Callie, Heather, Connie and Rich and Families

**

In memory of BURTON AND EVA McMONIGLE, DELVINA HAWSER & TOMMY AND BILLY CONWELL. Lori Conwell & Chris McMonigle

**

Remembering our family in Heaven this Memorial Day: GRAMPA TOM, GRAMMY KAY, TOMMY & BOBBY O’CONNOR, GRAMPA DUD, GRAMMA MARGI, JOEY MALKOVICK AND MARGIE BOCK. You are always in our hearts. Dan & Sharon and our Families

**

Our beloved grandson AUSTIN PETERSON is celebrating his 29th Birthday in Heaven, his 5th year away from us. He is in our thoughts every hour of every day. So, loved and so missed. Grandma & Grandpa

**

JOHN GANPER, missing you and loving you on our 1st Memorial Day without you. Gerry and all your Family

**

In memory of “STELLA GLEASON”. We miss you daily. Love you, Jim and Family

**

Remembering with love our parents, BUS STEINBORN AND MARIE SHANKS and our siblings, JOE STEINBORN, JAN WOOD, PHYLLIS AND MICHAEL KING. The years go by and the memories become more cherished. Love and miss you all, Jim and Carol

**

In loving memory of our parents JOE AND HELEN PERUSICH and our siblings: IRENE HOBSON, DARLENE RAY, BEVERLY BARBER, JOEY PERUSICH, JIM PERUSICH, MARIE CORCORAN, DOROTHY REBICH AND SHIRLEY REYNOLDS. Gone from sight, but forever in our hearts! Love and miss you all. Carol and Jim, Bobbie and Steve

**

Remembering with love, BOB SULLIVAN, our Husband, Dad, Grandpa, & Great Grandpa. Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not. Love and miss you! Carol, Lisa, Justin, Cassie, Kason, Rylan, Sheri, Don, Sean, Brenna, Brian, Christie, Gabe & Abby

**

