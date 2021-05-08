Our Lady of the Rockies lights for May 9, 2021

**

In loving memory of our very special Mom and Grandma LOU FELLOWS. Remembering all the love, laughter and smiles you brought into our lives. We will carry you in our hearts forever. Love always, Bob, Ty, Robin, Gus, Josh and Zack

I wrote these words 65 years ago — I thank you mom for all you’ve done — for all you’ve given me. Without your help and guiding hand, I don’t know where I’d be. There’s no one that can equal you, no one to match your worth. You are my own dear loving mom — God’s greatest gift on earth. So, on this day please accept these thoughts and with my words of thankfulness, my blessing I send too. Your grateful child, Barbara