Our Lady of the Rockies lights for May 9, 2021

In loving memory of our Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma GERALDINE DEDYCKER, MARGE OREN on Mother’s Day. We love and miss you. Jackie and family
**
In memory of my MOM, BEV MIOTKE, on her 2nd Mother’s Day in heaven. Michele Orlich
**
MOM, heaven's stairways shatter the gloom of the storm. I smile when I see this, knowing I will see you again. I miss you on this Mother’s Day and love you more than ever. Love, Mary Ann
**
We light the Lady today on Mother’s Day for: JENNIE CERISE, DOROTHY BALLENGER, DONNA CERISE, SHIRLEY CERISE AND OLGA OSSELLO. Gone but not forgotten. Happy Mother’s Day. Mike and Linda Cerise
**
On this special day, remembering with much love, MARY JANE RIORDAN, a wonderful Mom, Gram and “Great One”
**
Happy Mother’s Day to GRANDMOM JEAN. You are with the Lord and family members. We pray that your day will be just “ever so”. With love from the Willis Family
**
Happy Mother’s Day GRAMMA KAY O’CONNOR enjoy the day with all the family with you. You are always in our hearts. Sharon, Dan and our families
**
In loving memory of our very special Mom and Grandma LOU FELLOWS. Remembering all the love, laughter and smiles you brought into our lives. We will carry you in our hearts forever. Love always, Bob, Ty, Robin, Gus, Josh and Zack
**
Happy Mother’s Day STELLA, CAMEY LYNN AND HEATHER. Enjoy heaven, Jim, Pat and family
**
Happy Mother’s Day to our beautiful mothers FLORENCE HARRIS AND GERALDINE SWISHER, and to our sisters DELORES RAYMOND, JUDY BUCCHI, JOAN YATES, LINDA SWISHER AND CHARLOTTE SWISHER. They all left us too soon.
**
I wrote these words 65 years ago — I thank you mom for all you’ve done — for all you’ve given me. Without your help and guiding hand, I don’t know where I’d be. There’s no one that can equal you, no one to match your worth. You are my own dear loving mom — God’s greatest gift on earth. So, on this day please accept these thoughts and with my words of thankfulness, my blessing I send too. Your grateful child, Barbara
**
Happy Mother’s Day to the best Mom and friend anyone could ask for DEE STEVENSON. Love, Lonnie, Bill, Tessie, Joe, Vickie, Shawna, Ed and Mary Martin and families
**
Remembering JUNE BUCKLEY, she’s spending her first Mother’s Day in heaven. Watch over us. Dan, Matt, Sheila, Mary and Mike
**
EMILY DOWNEY, Happy Mother’s Day. Love and miss you very much. Love you to the moon and back. Love your daughter, Dianna
**
Happy Mother’s Day MOM (CASS) AND FLO, you are held close always in love and gratitude for all the happiness, caring and support you gave to all of us. Please continue to watch over and guide us! Your loving family
**
Happy Mother’s Day to our mothers DORIS BECKMAN AND RETTA RAWSON in heaven, whom are missed so much — Harry and Sandra
**
In loving memory of PATRICIA (HAYES) BARNEY July 15, 1946–May 9, 1996. Lynn and family
**
In loving memory of Mom (JENNIE EVA) on this first Mother’s Day. You are loved and missed. Rest in peace. Your loving daughter and son
**
In loving memory of our Grannie (JENNIE EVA) on her first Mother’s Day in heaven. We love you and miss you. Watch over us. Love grandchildren and great-grandchildren
**
In loving memory of our Moms FRAN STENSON AND MARGE SULLIVAN. Happy Mother’s Day! Forever in our hearts. Carol and Bob
**
AGNES M. FAGAN Missing you always! Thinking of our great times! All our Love, your family
**
JENNIE “GRANT” SULLIVAN. Remembering you is easy, I do it every day. But missing you is a heartache that never goes away. Happy Mother’s Day. Somewhere in heaven mom is smiling down on me. Love you mom, R.I.P Connie, Toodaloo, Connie JR.
**
Special and loving Mother’s Day wishes to our Mom and Nana MARIE BARSANTI. You are always in our hearts. We love and miss you every day. Keep watching over us. Love Gino, Vicki and family
**
In loving memory of our beloved mothers: ASMA MOSES AND GERALDINE WATTULA. We love you, Joe, Edie and Families
**
In loving memory of my mom KATHERINE SMOLLACK on her special day. A wonderful mom was always with me. Gone from sight but always in my heart and mind. Miss and love you so much mom. Donna
**
In loving memory of our Mothers and Grandmothers — JEAN ISAACSON, PATRICIA SCHULTE, MARY GOLDSWORTHY, SOFIA ISAACSON, MAE McBRIDE AND MARY SCHULTE. Love, Lori, Steve, Nikki, Kayla, Bear, Blaine, Adien, Teghan, Kohler, Axston and Kye
**
In loving memory of COREY RIEL. Love, Lori and Steve Schulte and family
**
In loving memory of our mom, “DOT BERRY” who is missed each day, but whose love continues in our memory and hearts. Love, Joyce, Jim, and Mary Ruth
**
In memory of our Mom and Grandmother SALLY RASMUSSEN on her 1st Mother’s Day in heaven. We love and miss you so much. Chad, Sara, Amber, Megan, and grandchildren
**
