Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for May 8, 2022

In loving memory of our MOM, GRANDMA AND GREAT GRANDMA GERALDINE DEDYCKER AND MARGE OREN on Mother’s Day. We love and miss you, Jackie and Family

YVONNE FROST — you are the wind beneath my wings. Love, Your Daughter Pam

The sun smiles on a new day. A day filled with hopes and dreams. One thing would make it a perfect day … you. I miss you MOM and love you very much. Love, Mary Ann

In loving memory of my Mom, BEV MIOTKE, on Mother’s Day. Michele Orlich

Happy Heavenly Mother’s Day to our mothers GERALDINE SWISHER AND FLORENCE HARRIS. Also, to our Sisters, DELORES RAYMOND, JUDY BUCCHI, JOANIE YATES, LINDA SWISHER AND CHARLETTE SWISHER. Love you always, Dave and Jeanette Swisher

With all my heart and devotion, I wish the mother of my children, TINA CORDES and her Mother, PAT GRADY a well-deserved Mother’s Day. With all my love, Gary Cordes

Fond, loving memories of a great MOM, GRAM, AND “GREAT ONE,” MARY JANE RIORDAN, on Mother’s Day and every day.

In loving memory of our very special Mom and Grandma LOU FELLOWS. Remembering all the love, laughter and smiles you brought into our lives. We will carry you in our hearts forever. Love always, Bob, Ty, Robin, Gus, Josh and Zack

In loving memory of Grand- mom JEAN. Happy Mother’s Day. We love you and miss you very much. We hope that you are making your famous mashed potatoes with gravy and sharing them with the Lord. The Willis Family

In loving memory of our Mom and Gram, EMMA CASAGRANDE, on Mother’s Day. Love and Prayers! Rich, Connie, and Terrie and Families

In loving memory of our Mom and Gram, CONNIE POWERS on Mother’s Day. Love and Prayers! Rich, Connie and Family

In loving memory of our Moms, Grandmothers and Great Grandmothers, ANN SUTEY AND ERNA PETERSON on Mother’s Day and every day. Loved and Missed, Allan, Bev and Family

MOM, Happy Mother’s Day. Love Always! Your Daughter Barbara

Remembering our family in Heaven this Mother’s Day. GRAMMA KAY O’CONNOR, GRAMMA MARG MALKOVICH AND MARGIE BOCK. You are always in our memories. Don, Sharon and Our Families

We light the Lady today on Mother’s Day in memory of: JENNIE CERISE, DONNA CERISE, SHIRLEY CERISE, DOROTHY BALLANGER & OLGA OSSELLO. Gone but never forgotten. Mike & Linda Cerise

Remembering our Moms and Grandmothers this Mother’s Day. LEAH RIES AND MARY KLOBUCAR. Love and miss you both more every day. Forever in our hearts. John, Nancy, Geah, Eric, Reece, Brooklyn, Billie Jean, Irene and Family

MOM (CASS) AND FLO, with grateful hearts we remember all the love and happiness you gave to all of us! Happy Mother’s Day, Your Loving Family

On this Mother’s Day, may the Angels gather bouquets of roses from Heaven’s garden for my Mother HAZEL CAPP, Grandmother, MABEL PALAGI, and Sister BARBRA MAHUGH. Three remarkable and beautiful women who rest in the loving arms of God. Love, Jim

Special and loving Mother’s Day wishes to our Mom and Nana MARIE BARSANTI. You are always in our hearts. We love and miss you every day. Keep watching over us. Love always, Gino, Vicki, and Family

Light in loving memory of my wife GERI, on Mother’s Day and you 3rd Anniversary in Heaven. Missed dearly by myself and the kids “to the moon and back”. Al and Family

Today, we honor and celebrate Mom and Gramma MARY’S unconditional love! Sweet precious memories of you live on… Love, Art, Mary, Sharon, Renee, Lesley and Families

Happy Mother’s Day ROSEMARY, FLORENCE KINDT AND AGNES KINDT. We still miss you a lot. Debra Kindt

BETTY MAE RENOUARD, in loving memory. We miss you every day. Love, Teresa, Deb and Family

In loving memory of our Mother, Gram, Great Gram KATHERINE SMOLLACK on this special day many wonderful memories forever in our hearts. Love and missed, Donna and Family

On this Mother’s Day we thank our Moms (GRANDMA) ELSIE TURK & MOM (NANA) FRAN STENSON for the love and guidance you gave us all our life. With love & thanks, Di, John, Grandkids and Great Grandkids

In loving memory of MARY D’ARCY on Mother’s Day. We miss you with each passing day. Love, Carol, Shorty, Jo, Cecilia, Melvin, Michelle and Families

Remembering you MARY ANN MALONEY LARSEN on Mother’s Day. The Larsen Family

