Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for May 7, 2022

**

In loving memory of KATIE DOLAN. We miss your beautiful spirit, your warm hugs, your delightful sense of humor. Until we see you again ,please keep watching over us. All our love, Mom and Dad

**

Remembering RICK THOMAS on his 10 th Anniversary in Heaven. Always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts. Miss you Rick. Marty & Kay

**

In loving memory of our Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa HENRY KLOBUCAR on his 98 th Birthday. Forever in our hearts. Love and miss you, Nancy, John, Geah, Eric, Reece and Brooklyn

**

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

- All lights for Memorial Day need to be in our office by Thursday the 27th of May. There will be no paper on the 31st.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net