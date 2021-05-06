Our Lady of the Rockies lights for May 7, 2021

**

In loving memory of our Dad, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather HENRY KLOBUCAR on his 97 th birthday. Memories are forever in our hearts. Love and miss you. John, Nancy, Geah, Eric, Reece and Brooklyn

In memory of KATE DOLAN . Forever 17, always loved and sadly missed. Love, your God Parents

In memory of KATHLEEN BEST O’FARRELL. It’s been a year since you’ve passed. Miss you and love you. Dave and the kids

In loving memory of KATIE DOLAN. You are with us every day. We miss you so very much. All our love, Mom and Dad

