Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for May 4, 2022

In memory of our Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa PETE OREN on his Birthday. Love & Miss you. Jackie and Family

Missing you DAD (THOMAS B. CLEMO) more than ever especially around your 3 rd anniversary away from us. We find peace knowing that you are finally riding 4-wheelers again with your best friend Kenny Duhame in Browns Gulch. We miss you more than ever DAD. Love you, Sue, Julie, Tom, Susie, Shawn, Daisy, Cole, Jake, Jack and Waylon

Remembering DON HALL on his 3 rd Anniversary in Heaven. A husband, father, grandfather and friend. You’re missed every day, Pray for us. Love Shirley, Ted, and Family

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

All lights for Memorial Day need to be in our office by Thursday the 27th of May. There will be no paper on the 31st.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net