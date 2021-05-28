Our Lady of the Rockies lights for May 29, 2021

MARGARET McCARTHY sadly missed by your family, relatives and friends, The Club

**

In loving memory of GAIL TAYLOR. Our thoughts are ever with you, though you have passed away and those who loved you dearly are thinking of you today. Love, Carolyn, Juan, Gina and Christian

**

Thinking of you on your birthday, GAIL. But that is nothing new. For no day dawns and no day ends without a thought of you. Love forever, Mom

**

Another birthday has come around, and there’s nothing I can do, but sit for awhile and picture your smile. Just like I always do. Happy birthday, GAIL. Love, Brenda

**

In loving memory of our GRAMMA SKIP. You are kept forever close in our hearts, but our phone calls, wisecracks, hugs, stories, and pasties are missed more that words can say. We love you always, Gram — Nicki and Bailey

**

Thank you, ST. JUDE, ST. FRANCIS, HOLY SPIRIT, BLESSED MOTHER AND SACRED HEART OF JESUS for prayers answered. L.A.

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0