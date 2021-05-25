Our Lady of the Rockies lights for May 26, 2021

In loving memory of our mother, DAISY RAHMAN. From your daughter, Joell Deneault and the families. Thank God for you, you are the wind beneath these family’s wings…

**

In loving memory of MARION STEINGREBE. Forever in our hearts. Love, Uggetti Family and Engel Family

**

Happy belated birthday to MARLENE SAMPLES on the 25 th and her daughter CINDY STARCEVICH on the 28 th . We know you are both happy and taking good care of Kevin and Austin. Always in our thought and prayers. We love and miss you both forever. Joanie, John, Becky and Stephanie

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All lights for Memorial Day need to be in our office by Thursday, May 27. There will be no paper on the 31.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net