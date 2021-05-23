Our Lady of the Rockies lights for May 24, 2021

Remembering the 59 th anniversary of LORRAINE MICHALSKY . Missed each and every day, our special mom. Too many years but never forgotten. Always in our thoughts and prayers. With Love, Jerry, JoAnn, Don, Colleen and families

**

Strength, courage, wisdom and faith never grow old. These were the unwavering characteristics our Mother VIRGINIA V. SULLIVAN. We remember and celebrate her today on what would have been her 100 th birthday. With love and gratitude, your gypsy kids — Dannette and John

**

In loving memory of our DAD, ED MARKOVICH on his 10 th anniversary. We hold your memory deep within our hearts. Forever missed, always loved, your girls, Lynn, Karen, Janice and families.

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All lights for Memorial Day need to be in our office by Thursday, May 27. There will be no paper on the 31.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net