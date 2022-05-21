Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for May 22, 2022

GRAM PEG — we have missed you every day for 20 years. Thank you for looking over us. We love you! The Gang

On Monday May 23, 2022 family and friends of DARLENE ( HURKES, PANION) BERUBE will honor her passing by remembering her on her 1st Anniversary. The imprint of Darlene’s life remains etched in the memories of family and friends who admired her strength of character, warmth of personality, artistic skills, and ability to communicate her love for others. May GOD Bless you with his peace, Darlene, and reward you in Heaven. Love Dan

Happy 1st Anniversary in Heaven DARLENE (HURKES, PANION) BERUBE! We love you and miss you so much! You will forever be in our hearts. Love, Fred, Darlene, Danene, Donnell, John and Families

In loving memory of WALT WARD, Butte native, Husband, Father, Brother and cherished Cousin. With Love, The Duffy Family

Remembering SMILEY JOHNSON on his 85th Birthday. Love, Your Family

