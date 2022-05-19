Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for May 20, 2022

In loving memory of DON MARK OVICH. May you rest in peace with your beloved brothers, ED AND JOE. Sending love and prayers to our cousins. Lynn, Karen and Janice and to their families. Hugs, the Payne Kids

**

FLORENCE ALDEN- Happy Birthday in Heaven. We love and miss you so much. Your Family & loving Husband

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

There will be no paper on May 30th, all lights for Memorial Day will have to be submitted by noon Friday the 27th and that would include lights for Saturday, Sunday Monday and Tuesday

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net