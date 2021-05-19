Our Lady of the Rockies lights for May 20, 2021

JOHN M. DOWNEY, happy birthday Dad. Love and miss you to the moon and back. Your daughter, Dianna

**

Wishing our Guardian Angel BILL BROTHERS, a blessed 91 st birthday. You are loved and missed. Love you, Genie and family

**

Remembering our Mother and Nanny DOROTHY HANSON on this her birthday. Thinking of and missing you always. Love, your family

**

In loving memory of HELEN KELLY on her anniversary. Mom, you’re always in our memories and forever in our hearts. Love and prayers, your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All lights for Memorial Day need to be in our office by Thursday, May 27. There will be no paper on the 31.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net