Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for May 2, 2022

In loving memory of JOHN CROSSMAN on his 1st Anniversary in  Heaven. Always in our hearts. Maureen and our Family

In loving memory of my Dad, JOHN CROSSMAN, on his 1st Anniversary . You are always with me. Mary Carroll

Best wishes to JOE & HELEN BUYAN, a s you celebrate with the Angels of Heaven today on your 80th Wedding Anniversary. Your Family will love you always

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

All lights for Memorial Day need to be in our office by Thursday the 27th of May. There will be no paper on the 31st.

