Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for May 2, 2022

In loving memory of JOHN CROSSMAN on his 1st Anniversary in Heaven. Always in our hearts. Maureen and our Family

**

In loving memory of my Dad, JOHN CROSSMAN, on his 1st Anniversary . You are always with me. Mary Carroll

**

Best wishes to JOE & HELEN BUYAN, a s you celebrate with the Angels of Heaven today on your 80th Wedding Anniversary. Your Family will love you always

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm All lights for Memorial Day need to be in our office by Thursday the 27th of May. There will be no paper on the 31st.

