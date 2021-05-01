Our Lady of the Rockies lights for May 2, 2021

Remembering DOROTHY FORSELL on the first anniversary of her passing. We will miss you forever! Love, your family

**

In memory of PATSY during this special week as we celebrate our anniversary, her birthday and Mother’s Day. Also, we honor the many women who influenced our lives. Ken and family

**

Best wishes to JOE AND HELEN BUYAN as you celebrate with the angels of heaven today on your 79th wedding anniversary. Your Family will love you always.

**

