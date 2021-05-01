 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for May 2, 2021
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for May 2, 2021

Remembering DOROTHY FORSELL on the first anniversary of her passing. We will miss you forever! Love, your family

**

In memory of PATSY during this special week as we celebrate our anniversary, her birthday and Mother’s Day. Also, we honor the many women who influenced our lives. Ken and family

**

Best wishes to JOE AND HELEN BUYAN as you celebrate with the angels of heaven today on your 79th wedding anniversary. Your Family will love you always.

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net

