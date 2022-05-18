Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for May 19, 2022

In loving memory of ROSEMARY MONAHAN BRENNEMAN on her 11th Anniversary in Heaven. What we once loved we can never lose. All that we loved becomes a part of us. We love and miss you. The Monahans

**

In loving memory of my Husband “HENDO” on our 55th Wedding Anniversary. You are in Heaven now, but always with me in my heart and memories now and forever. Love you to the moon and back. Diane

**

In loving memory of our wonderful Dad and Gramps (BOB FELLOWS) on his Birthday. We will carry you in our hearts Forever. We love and miss you so very much. Bob, Ty Robin, Gus, Josh, and Zack

**

Happy Birthday MOM-GRAM. We miss you so much. Watch over us always. Love you forever, Button, Janis, Dan, Jamie, Gene, Scott, Ashley, Britt and Jordan

**

In loving memory of MICK ZORA on his 28th Anniversary in Heaven. You will live in our hearts forever. Love Patsy, George, Jonny, Jodi, Jon and Family

**

Remembering a kind and gentle loving man, our Uncle “DON MARKOVICH”. The love of family meant so much to you. Rest in Peace now in their loving arms. You are loved and will be missed. Lynn, Karen & Janice

**

In loving memory of our dear friend NANCY MALOUGHNEY. You will be missed. Allan & Bev

**

Mom-JUDY PENNELL — it’s been 5 years without you. We love and miss you so much. Love, Pam, Tom, and Dawn

**

In loving memory of our Aunt NANCY MALOUGHNEY. Our sympathy to Pat, Shawn, Sandy and Families. With love, Mary and Frank Walsh

**

In memory of a beautiful lady an new Angel, NANCY MALOUGHNEY. By Reneé Ashby

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm There will be no paper on May 30th, all lights for Memorial Day will have to be submitted by noon Friday the 27th and that would include lights for Saturday, Sunday Monday and Tuesday Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0