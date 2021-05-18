Our Lady of the Rockies lights for May 19, 2021

In loving memory of my husband “HENDO” on our 54 th anniversary in heaven. I miss and think of you everyday. We have been blessed having you, and our wonderful memories. Love you to the moon and back. Love, Diane

Happy Birthday Mom, Gram. We love and miss you everyday. You have a great-great grandson, Jordan, now. Take care of him and us. Love you always. Button, Jamie and Gene. Dan and Janis, Scott and Ashley, Brittney and Aaron

In loving memory of ROSEMARY MONAHAN BRENNENAN on her 10 th anniversary in heaven. What we once loved we can never lose. All that we love becomes a part of us. We love and miss you. The Monahans

In loving memory of our Dad and Gramps, BOB FELLOWS on his birthday. We will carry you in our hearts forever. We love and miss you so very much. Bob, Ty, Robin, Gus, Josh and Zack

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All lights for Memorial Day need to be in our office by Thursday, May 27. There will be no paper on the 31.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net