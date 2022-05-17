Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for May 18, 2022

Happy 75 th ELSIE QUICK. In loving memory of our Mom ROSE CROWLEY on her 87 th Birthday. With love. Your Family

Happy 1 st Birthday in Heaven — hope you are fishing with PAPA! Miss you and love you. Teri, B.J., Carrie, Callie, Heather, Connie and Rich and Families

In loving memory of MARIAN GEARY on her 1 st ANNIVERSARY. Always in our hearts. The Crossman and Grinolds families.

In memory of WAYNE MONROE , 2 nd Anniversary of his passing. No longer by my side, but in my heart forever. Love, Your Family

In loving memory of MICK ZORA on his 28 th Anniversary in Heaven. You will live in our hearts forever. Love, Patsy, Johnny, Jodi, and Jon and Family

In memory of FRANK PARRETT. Our beloved Husband, Dad and Papa on his 87 th Birthday. Missed so much by Carol, Brenda, Sue, Sandra, Michelle, Courtney, Stacey, Nick and Laci

There will be no paper on May 30th, all lights for Memorial Day will have to be submitted by noon Friday the 27th and that would include lights for Saturday, Sunday Monday and Tuesday

