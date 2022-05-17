 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for May 18, 2022

  • 0

Happy 75th ELSIE QUICK. In loving memory of our Mom ROSE CROWLEY on her 87th Birthday. With love. Your Family

**

Happy 1st Birthday in Heaven — hope you are fishing with PAPA! Miss you and love you. Teri, B.J., Carrie, Callie, Heather, Connie and Rich and Families

**

In loving memory of MARIAN GEARY on her 1st ANNIVERSARY.  Always in our hearts. The Crossman and Grinolds families.

**

In memory of WAYNE MONROE, 2nd Anniversary of his passing. No longer by my side, but in my heart forever. Love, Your Family

People are also reading…

**

In loving memory of MICK ZORA on his 28th Anniversary in Heaven. You will live in our hearts forever. Love, Patsy, Johnny, Jodi, and Jon and Family

**

In memory of FRANK PARRETT.  Our beloved Husband, Dad and Papa on his 87th Birthday. Missed so much by Carol, Brenda, Sue, Sandra, Michelle, Courtney, Stacey, Nick and Laci

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

There will be no paper on May 30th, all lights for Memorial  Day will have to be submitted by noon Friday the 27th and that would include lights for  Saturday, Sunday Monday and Tuesday

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fentanyl taking hold, taking lives in Butte

Fentanyl taking hold, taking lives in Butte

Opioid-related overdoses due to fentanyl took 35 lives in Butte-Silver Bow County from 2011 to 2020, and although final county data isn’t in for 2021, local officials expect higher numbers. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A brief look at American health care’s long, complicated history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News