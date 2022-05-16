 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for May 17, 2022

  • 0

In loving memory of GRANDMA Z. The Acheson Family

**

In loving memory of TERRI MONAHAN on her 8th Anniversary in Heaven. What we once loved we can never lose. All that we love becomes part of us. We love and miss you. The Monahans

**

In loving memory of CORITA THOMPSON on her Birthday. We love and miss you. Forever in our hearts. Love, The Kids

**

LISA AND FAMILY — May God fill your heart with hope and faith. Always Cathy Day

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

There will be no paper on May 30th, all lights for Memorial  Day will have to be submitted by noon Friday the 27th and that would include lights for  Saturday, Sunday Monday and Tuesday

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fentanyl taking hold, taking lives in Butte

Fentanyl taking hold, taking lives in Butte

Opioid-related overdoses due to fentanyl took 35 lives in Butte-Silver Bow County from 2011 to 2020, according to state health officials, and though final county data isn’t in for 2021, local officials expect higher numbers. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Nigerian engineer turns outdated vans into solar-electric taxis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News