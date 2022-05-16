Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for May 17, 2022

**

In loving memory of TERRI MONAHAN on her 8 th Anniversary in Heaven. What we once loved we can never lose. All that we love becomes part of us. We love and miss you. The Monahans

**

In loving memory of CORITA THOMPSON on her Birthday. We love and miss you. Forever in our hearts. Love, The Kids

**

LISA AND FAMILY — May God fill your heart with hope and faith. Always Cathy Day

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

There will be no paper on May 30th, all lights for Memorial Day will have to be submitted by noon Friday the 27th and that would include lights for Saturday, Sunday Monday and Tuesday

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net