Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for May 13, 2022

Happy Birthday in Heaven to our very special Aunt, FLORENCE GAVIGAN. We miss all your love and kindness. Keep watching over us. Love, Your Family

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

There will be no paper on May 30th, all lights for Memorial  Day will have to be submitted by noon Friday the 27th and that would include lights for  Saturday, Sunday Monday and Tuesday

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net

