Our Lady of the Rockies lights for May 12, 2021

In loving memory of our Husband, Dad, Grandfather, Great-grandfather, Brother-in-law BOB BUTOROVICH on his 88 th birthday in heaven. Love you and miss you so much. May your memory be eternal.

In remembrance of MARGARET “MIKE” ARCHIBALD who passed May 1 st . Wife of Don Archibald, formerly of Butte. For memory is the only friend that grief can call its own. Bill and Emily Mills

