Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for May 10,2022

In loving memory of SHIRLEY DARRAGH on her Birthday. We love and miss you every day. Love, The Family

In loving memory of our Mom and Gram, CARRIE POWERS on Mother’s Day. Love & Prayers! Rich, Connie and Family

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net

