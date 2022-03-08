Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 9, 2022

Today, it’s been two long years since I lost my beloved Brother CHUCK STARCEVICH. I miss everything about you. You are always in my heart Chuck, and the countless memories get me through the pain of losing you. I miss you deeply Love ya, Cathy

**

In loving memory of RAY O’NEILL on his 41st anniversary in heaven. Sadly missed by his family

**

In loving memory of my friend MARY CATHERINE DUGGAN on her 13th anniversary and in loving memory of my Aunt KATIE FISHER on her 96th Birthday. Love Julie

**

