Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 9, 2021

In loving memory of my friend MARY CATHERINE DUGGAN on her 12th anniversary in heaven. On loving memory of my aunt KATIE FISHER on her 95th birthday. Love, Julie

**

Today, it has been one, long year since I lost my beloved brother CHUCK STARCEVICH. I miss your phone calls, I miss your humor, I miss your loving tender heart, I miss you so, so much. Along with mom and dad, keep watching over us Chuck. Hugs and Kisses, Cathy

**

In memory and celebration of MR. JACK HANLEY. Thanks for everything, Jack! It was always a delight to run into you "'round town.” Peace and prayers to your family. Rose Cole, Alana & Bill Ferko

**

In loving memory of RAY O’NEILL on his 40th anniversary. Forever loved by his family, the O’Neills. Keep an eye on us, Dad & Peg

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

