Our beloved grandson AUSTIN PETERSON is spending his 5th Anniversary in Heaven and we are missing him more and more every day. Holding him in our hearts till we can hold him in our arms. So loved& missed, Grandma & Grandpa

**

In loving memory of KAREN LUBICK on her 1st year in Heaven. I miss you and love you so much. Please watch over me. Laurale

**

You left us beautiful memories. Your love is still our guide, and though we cannot see you, we feel you by our side. In memory of KAREN LUBICK who left us one year ago today. We love and miss you dearly. Jack, Shelley, Joe, Ciara, Steve, Jennifer and Cocoa Lubick

**