Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 8, 2022

In honor of LORRAINE LAZZARI on her 10th anniversary in heaven. May the winds of heaven blow softly………and whisper in your ear MOM. How much we love and miss you. Your Family

It was four years ago today that our beloved Grandson AUSTIN PETERSON left us. Life has never been the same without you, AUSTIN. You are always on our minds, in our thoughts, and in our prayers. You are so loved and so missed. Grandma and Grandpa

