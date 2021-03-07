Our Lady of the Rockies lights for March 8, 2021

MOTHER, we little knew the day God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. Our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same. But as God calls us, one by one, the chain will link again. (From the Lazzari Family as the ninth year of missing our mother passes.)

In loving memory of BOB CARPENTER. He was Dad, Papa Bob, Son, and Brother. You’ve been gone for 13 yrs. in heaven. We love and miss you every day. Love Mom, Cathy, Jerry, Izabella, Keelie Jo and the rest of your family

Our hearts were broken three years ago today when we lost our beloved grandson AUSTIN PETERSON. He will forever be in our hearts, our prayers and in our thoughts every minute of every day. So loved and so missed. Grandma and Grandpa

